Wins are twice as nice for Bundaberg business

EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS: Browyn Zelinski of Auswide Bank with Pascaline and Shane Emms from Zen Beach Retreat.

EXCELLENCE IN BUSINESS: Browyn Zelinski of Auswide Bank with Pascaline and Shane Emms from Zen Beach Retreat. PAUL BEUTEL

TAKING out the first award for the night was one thing for Zen Beach Retreat owners Shane and Pascaline Emms, but then they took out the last - leaving them speechless.

The family business took out the New Business of the Year and the Auswide Bank Business of the Year awards at the Business Excellence Awards.

The Bundaberg Regional Chambers of Commerce celebrated the best in Business and Tourism, attracting classes of people from each sector of the business world, trades, health to retail and more.

The annual awards were held on Saturday night where more than 15 leading businesses were recognised for the year's achievements.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mrs Emms said they were overwhelmed and honoured to take out the top gong for the night.

"After only one year of business this was really nice and magical,” Mrs Emms said.

"We would not have done it without the dedication from the community.”

She said doing business was hard work and it was important to keep smiling even when there was sweat and tears.

Modestly, Mr Emms said he was surprised by the second win to take out the Business of the Year.

"We thought there was a chance with the Tourism award, but this is beyond our wildest expectations,” he said.

"When they read it out we were gobsmacked.

"Now we have to get back to reality after such a high.”

Mr Emms said it was a privilege to work within a community full of exceptional businesses.

"I would encourage any business out there in the community to enter in these awards in future,” he said.

"There is a great collection of businesses in our region.”

Bundaberg and District Chamber of Commerce president Yale Morgan said it was a wonderful night showcasing local businesses.

"Over 330 enjoyed a real celebration of business in our region,” Mr Morgan said.

"Special thanks must go to Auswide Bank, our platinum sponsor, all other sponsors and award nominees and winners,” he said.

"I would also like to thank the organising committee and, in particular, Sharon Philp of Bundaberg Events, who did an amazing job creating an awards evening of the highest calibre.”