Winnings nabbed from pokie machine

STOLEN WINNINGS: A woman has allegedly stolen pokie winnings from a man at the Young Australian Hotel. Max Fleet BUN290413BET3

BUNDABERG Police are investigating after pokie winnings were allegedly stolen from a 44-year-old male.

Between 1.30 and 2pm yesterday he was using the poker machines at the Young Australian Hotel on Perry St in Bundaberg North.

He then walked away from the machine he was using to make a phone called with money suspended in play.

An unknown woman then allegedly took the ticket from the machine, redeemed it and obtained $484 before leaving the hotel.

Police are reviewing CCTV footage.