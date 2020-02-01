Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Everest 2019 winner Yes Yes Yes has sustained a suspected injury. Picture: Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Horses

Winning horse Yes Yes Yes suffers suspected injury

by Matthew Jones
1st Feb 2020 3:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE autumn carnival for 2019 Everest winner Yes Yes Yes is in doubt following  his withdrawal from a track gallop at Randwick on Friday after the Chris Waller stable found heat in his near fore leg.

Waller said further tests would be done and the results known early next week but it was likely Yes Yes Yes had  sustained an injury.

Betting was suspended in races Yes Yes Yes was likely to compete in for a short period before markets went back up but notified he was in doubt.

He remains an equal $8 favourite for the Group 1 TJ Smith Stakes in April at The Championships at Randwick.

Waller said no chances would be taken with such a valuable colt.

FormGuide

More Stories

Show More
chris waller randwick the everest tj smith stakes yes yes yes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Person treated for suspected snake bite

        premium_icon Person treated for suspected snake bite

        News A PATIENT was transported to Bundaberg Hospital, after they sustained a suspected snake bite.

        MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        premium_icon MKR star reveals 30kg weight loss, mental health battle

        News How baking helped Army veteran get fighting fit again.

        Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        premium_icon Renewed call to pause Paradise Dam lowering as tenders close

        News There is a renewed urgency to calls to hit the pause button on Paradise Dam works...

        Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year today

        premium_icon Race day fixture will be missing from first meet of the year...

        News A races favourite will be missing from The Waves Sub Clubs Beach Party Races today...