Winning analysis and redesign of Bundy cane harvester

SAM Barlow has engineered success with a structural analysis and redesign of AX7500 cane harvester chassis for Bundaberg-based manufacturer Canetec Pty Ltd at the CQUniversity 2020 Engineering Showcase.

The annual showcase puts a spotlight on some innovative projects that could potentially impact operations of key industries operating in Central Queensland in the future and celebrates the talents and accomplishments of the universities graduating class of Bachelor of Engineering (Honours) and Bachelor of Engineering Technology students.

Showcase organisers awarded four presentation winners based on their excellence in discipline areas: Sam Barlow (Mechanical), Damon Christensen (Electrical), Ruan Nortje (Mechatronics) and Matthew Huff (Civil).

In Mr Barlow’s project with the Bundaberg cane harvester which had been in service globally and around the Bundaberg region for the past five years had recently exhibited fatigue cracking and stress concentration.

According to a CQUniversity spokesperson, the formative assessment of the chassis showed a significant need for redesign in critical areas.

“Sam’s project aimed at alleviated all chassis failures, while minimising increase in weight and fabrication costs – a potentially huge win for the cane industry,” the spokesperson said.

Conference co-ordinator and Head of Course for Undergraduate Engineering Dr Aruna Jayasuriya said CQUniversity’s final-year engineering students recently presented their individual oral and poster presentations via Zoom technology to an audience of participating organisations and stakeholders, engineering staff, fellow students and family members.

He said the students had produced some fantastic projects which have been based on real-world challenges facing organisations within CQUniversity’s footprint.

Some of the other projects of note included: sewerage modelling and planning for Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy; a review of speed limits in the Gladstone CBD; analysis of locomotive wheel wear and maintenance; evaluation of an automated water treatment plant clean; and the viability of using an Xbox gaming accessory as a low-cost 3D scanner.