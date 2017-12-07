Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WINNERS: The lucky readers off to Horn VS Hellraiser fight

Our own Jeff Horn is to defend his WBO Welterweight title in the Battle of Brisbane 2 on Wednesday December 13, 2017. 

He will be shaping up against Gary "Hellraiser" Corcoran in this most anticipated fight at the Brisbane Events Centre. 

Horn was voted Queensland's Sports Star of the Year last week for his July win over Manny Pacquiao and is a solid favourite to retain his WBO welterweight title against the rugged English gypsy next week.

These lucky winners will be there to see Horn take on the Hellraiser live after entering our Horn VS Hellraiser Boxing Bonanza Competition drawn on Tuesday.


S Dowd, Smithfield; 

P Chapman, Heatley;

S Claes, Rural View;

D Browning, Glendale;

M Taylor, Tannum Sands;

S McDonald, Thabeban;

M Silcox, Avenell Heights;

E Lensing, Urraween;

J Fletcher, Maryborough;

Y Byrnes, Grafton;

D Bowling, South Grafton;

C Tawhara, Gympie;

A Edwards, Chatsworth;

W Nemeth, Currimundi;

D Smith, Mountain Creek;

D Currie, Ripley;

D Bevin, Raceview;

M Bray, South Toowoomba;

S Brown-Duthrie, Centenary Heights;

D Lawler, Warwick;

T McMahon, Warwick;

B Doe, Clear Island Waters;

R Allen, Miami; G Cross, Ballina; 

D Speed, Stratheden

Related Items

Topics:  boxing hellraiser jeff horn sport

News Corp Australia
Two-car prang at McDonald's

Two-car prang at McDonald's

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car bingle at the McDonald's car park.

Hamming it up for Hinkler

As part of the shop local campaign, Mr Pitt is giving locals the chance to win one of 12 Christmas hams.

MP's offering hams in comp

BUSHkids launches its new website

BUSHkids has launched a brand new website.

QUEENSLAND'S BUSHkids has whipped up a flash new website

ALDI set to sell cheap Dyson vacuum cleaners

Discount supermarket chain Aldi. Picture: Rohan Kelly

ALDI Australia is set to send shoppers crazy

Local Partners