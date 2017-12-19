Winners are grinners in mad dash

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Anita Mills was one of three lucky winners who were given two minutes to fill their trolleys at Hinkler Central.

CHRISTMAS SHOPPING: Anita Mills was one of three lucky winners who were given two minutes to fill their trolleys at Hinkler Central. PAUL_BEUTEL

IT WAS a mad dash not for cash but for everything Christmas related at Hinkler Central's Christmas Shopping Dash.

Three shoppers were given the chance to grab as many items as they could at Woolworths, Coles and Kmart yesterday.

Centre manager Renee Pukallus said there were smiles all around by the end.

"They had two minutes to grab as many items as they could to the total of $1000,” Ms Pukallus said.

Ms Pukallus said one winner, Brendan, hit the aisles of Coles and ended up taking home $931.60 after doing his research.

"Kathy knew what she was looking for at Woollies and grabbed items for Christmas lunch along with cleaning products coming to $357.14,” Ms Pukallus said.

"Mum-of-two Anita hit the shelves of Kmart and walked out with $927.50 worth of items including gifts for her kids.”