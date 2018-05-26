Winner winner chicken dinner: New KFC planned

FINGER LICKIN': Plans have been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council for a new KFC.

YOU asked for it, Bundy. Now, it seems our love of the Colonel's chicken is set to see the Rum City served its third KFC store.

A development application has been lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council this week for a Bundaberg East store along Bargara Rd, which would complement the existing drive-through store on Bourbong St and the Hinkler Central food court outlet.

The application includes a new drive-through facility on land next to the Tradelink outlet at 93 Bargara Rd.

The store seeks to operate 24/7, according to the development application.

The documents lodged with the council and prepared by Property Projects Australia for RDF Developments are branded with KFC logos and artists impressions refer to the proposed store as KFC Bundaberg East.

"The development application involves the establishment of a new food and drink outlet, involving a drive-through facility with two order points and a gross floor area of 274sqm,” it states.

The outlet would be serviced by 49 carsparks, including one disabled space and five staff carparks.

Access to the store would be via the same driveway as Tradelink, and customers would have to turn left to access the yet-to-be-built KFC store, if approved.

The application also seeks approval for a suite of advertising devices, including one free-standing sign to the Bargara Rd frontage, three walls signs and two directional signs.

If approved, another KFC would be music to the ears of the region's chicken lovers, who have long called for another store to alleviate congestion issues and long wait times at the Bourbong St store.

In March the NewsMail asked readers if they thought Bundaberg needed another KFC outlet, with 78 per cent of voters calling for more.

The poll came after social media went into a tailspin over one user's comments regarding waiting times at the Bourbong St store.

'Chicken Fan' revealed to the NewsMail that people had been lining up down the street to get their chicken fix.

"There was a 30 to 40-minute wait with some people trying to get refunds,” Chicken Fan said.

"So they actually ran out of cooked chicken, so it was 30 minutes until the next lot was ready.

"Maybe Bundy needs another KFC.”

At the time KFC did not response to the NewsMail's questions whether it would consider a new store.

While the expansion plans might be welcomed by fast-food fans, it's not great news for our waistlines.

In 2013 Bundaberg was named the region with the highest obesity rates and although we've shed the "fat-capital” label in recent times, there's no escaping that Australia is in the midst of an obesity epidemic.

In a response to the growing problem, all levels of government have implemented a raft of programs to cut the fat, including a proposed and widely debated sugar tax.