REVEALED: Oodles of Bundy cafe lovers vote for their fave

Celebrity chef Matt Preston and the NewsMail have been on the hunt for the best cafe in the region and local coffee lovers have spoken.

With a number of cafes nominated, Oodies cafe took out the top place in our online poll.

The cafe is owned by sisters Suzy Evans and Jenny Haack.

A crowd favourite since the cafe doors opened, it's not the first time NewsMail readers have voted Oodies as their favourite cafe.

Ms Evans said they were very grateful on a daily basis for the support they receive in the community.

"Any kind of feedback you get whether it be good, bad or through a voting platform, anybody who takes the time to pay attention to something like that or leave a comment on social media - that for me holds great meaning," she said.

"Because they've taken the time to say 'I really love that place' or 'I really like the way it makes me feel when I go there' or 'I love the people'.

"I think for every person who takes a moment out of their day to acknowledge how much they love going somewhere is a pretty special thing."

Among the most popular items on their menu, aside from coffee, are their salads, muffins and a good ol' bacon and eggs.

"Our menu is a very casual menu," she said.

"A lot of people who come here just love a good bacon and eggs.

"Our salads are very popular, they often are some of our biggest sellers, I guess we hit that demographic that are looking for a healthy balanced salad option.

"Breaky melts are also quite a popular dish."

Ms Evans said while covid restrictions forced them to become a takeaway only cafe for a while, they still remained busy.

"We remained quite busy even though we were a smaller team," she said.

"We had a lot of support through that time so we didn't get much of a rest period.

"It was really nice when we were able to dine people back in because that's part and parcel of what Oodies is, it's about coming and sitting and taking a moment out of your day."

Ms Evans said while they were grateful for the support of the community, they didn't want to forget about Bundy's many other cafes.

"We've got a lot of great cafes in Bundaberg, there's a lot of great places," she said.

"It's nice to know we have such a big supportive following, so that's pretty special, everybody does something unique and has their own following of people who love what they do."

Oodies will soon embark on a new adventure when they relocate to the Salad Bowl in Bundaberg North.

