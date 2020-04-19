The winner of the North Burnett's best burger is…

WINNER ANNOUNCED: See who you voted as the best burger in the North Burnett!

WITH 15 nominations and almost 200 votes, the winner for the North Burnett's Best Burger was a tight race.

Whether you enjoy a breakfast burger, chicken burger, or the classic steak burger, our region is passionate about who delivers the best one across the North Burnett.

With 34 per cent of the votes, Monto's Grand Hotel is crowned the best burger place in the region, as voted by readers of The Central and North Burnett Times.

Coming in a second was A Little Different Cafe Gayndah with 16 per cent and Westside Takeaway Gayndah came in third with 8 per cent of the vote.

