EYES ON WIN: Brothers' Luke Sicker.
AFL

Winless teams to clash

Shane Jones
by
14th Apr 2018 1:42 PM

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers insist they will not underestimate Maryborough when the sides clash today.

The Bulldogs face the Bears in the Bundy side's first home match of the season.

It's also a battle of the winless AFL Wide Bay sides.

The Bears enter the contest after losing by 292 points last week.

Bulldogs coach Luke Sicker told the NewsMail that the massive loss counted for little.

"We'll be exactly the same as any other match,” Sicker said.

"We'll try to get to know each other and play better than them.”

Sicker said the side could be buoyed by the return of a couple of this week after the team got through the derby without any injuries.

Today's game starts at 3pm with the reserves to play first at 1pm.

afl wide bay brothers bulldogs maryborough bears
Bundaberg News Mail

