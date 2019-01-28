Menu
Food & Entertainment

WINE REVIEW: Winemaker knows his way around a riesling

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
28th Jan 2019 2:00 PM
Rob Diletti, owner and winemaker at Castle Rock Estate in the Great Southern region of Western Australia, has forged a name for himself as a "riesling wrangler”.

Two of his four rieslings claimed multiple trophies and gold medals at Perth Royal Wine Show, Royal Melbourne Wine Show and Wine Show of Western Australia last year.

ESTATE, RIESLING, 2018

Subtle, delicate white rocks and soft white blossoms. Exquisitely textured, precise palate. Light citrus with a crisp, juicy green apple acid profile. The tail trails long. Persistence and balance in lockstep. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $25 Alc: 11.5%

Skywalk, Riesling, 2018.
SKYWALK, RIESLING, 2018

Named after the suspended walkway around the Castle Rock landmark in the Porongurup National Park. Aromatic, juicy lime fruit on the nose with a flavour packed, yet tight, palate. Food friendly with a fine chalky grip. A steal at the price. Rating: 9/10 RRP: $20 Alc: 11%

Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015.
Great Southern, Shiraz, 2015. Jay Heifetz for Bottleshots Phot

GREAT SOUTHERN, SHIRAZ, 2015

Here's proof they make quality red wine too. Almost four years of age and still fresh. Plenty of spices: black pepper, vanilla bean, pipe tobacco and clove over plum and chocolate. Ripe, bright and ready to go. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

