WINE REVIEW: Reds are ready from the terra rossa strip

The terra rossa strip is no longer solely the realm of long-lived big reds. Steven and Emma Raidis of Raidis Estate are part of the next wave of Coonawarra - crafting modern wines that will age if required yet drink well now. See raidis.com.au

WILD GOAT, SHIRAZ, 2015

Varietal blue plums, black peppercorns, light toasty cedary oak spice and a hint of regional eucalypt. Medium-full bodied with relatively tightly packed dark berry fruits with fine, powdery tannins and a kiss of chocolatey licorice.

Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

Raidis Estate Billy Cabernet Sauvignon NV Simon Hughes

BILLY, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2015

Cooking chocolate, olive and savoury oak with fruitier blackberry tart, boysenberry and blackcurrant aromas. A mesh weave of rustic, chewy tannins support plenty of juicy black fruit with a touch of mint in an elegant, medium bodied fashion.

Rating: 8/10 RRP: $30 Alc: 13.5%

Raidis Estate The Trip NV Simon Hughes

THE TRIP, CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2014

The flagship wine for Raidis. Stately aromas of dusty cigar box, leather, blackcurrant and toasty mocha oak belie a supple yet muscular wine. Intense, concentrated and endless roll of fine tannins. One for now or in 20 years.

Rating: 9/10 RRP: $100 Alc: 14%

