Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tyrrell's, Belford Single Vineyard, Hunter Valley, 2017
Tyrrell's, Belford Single Vineyard, Hunter Valley, 2017
Easy Eating

WINE REVIEW: Chardonnay reaches new high in Australia

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
8th Nov 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

I've said it before - chardonnay is in a great place in Australia. The melted butter wines of the 1990s are a distant memory with winemakers crafting wines of immediate appeal, versatile food matching qualities and capabilities for longevity.

TYRRELL'S, BELFORD SINGLE VINEYARD, HUNTER VALLEY, 2017

Trophy winner for Best Chardonnay and Best White Wine at the Cairns Wine show. Complex nose with gunflint hints and subdued oak over bright fruit. The brightness continues through the medium weighted palate with powerful lemon fruit drive. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP:$50 Alc: 13%

Handpicked Wines, Cappella Vineyard, Mornington Peninsula, 2017
Handpicked Wines, Cappella Vineyard, Mornington Peninsula, 2017

HANDPICKED WINES, CAPPELLA VINEYARD, MORNINGTON PENINSULA, 2017

Top Chardonnay and Trophy for Best Single Vineyard wine at the Royal Melbourne Wine Awards. Focused and intense. Has personality, power and complexity while retaining pure lifted citrus/stonefruit. Rating: 9.25/10 RRP: $59.99 Alc: 13%

Oakridge, 864 Funder & Diamond Vineyard, Yarra Valley, 2017
Oakridge, 864 Funder & Diamond Vineyard, Yarra Valley, 2017

OAKRIDGE, 864 FUNDER & DIAMOND VINEYARD, YARRA VALLEY, 2017

Best Chardonnay, Best Single Vineyard and White Wine of Show for Yarra Valley Wine Show. Winner of the James Halliday Chardonnay Challenge: A benchmark impelling, compelling wine of depth with pristine fruit and exceptional oak. Rating: 9.5/10 RRP: $85 Alc: 13.5%

vinonotebook.com

chardonnay hunter valley mornington peninsula regan drew wine review wine words yarra valley
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        premium_icon Out of control: Teen busted with massive amounts of drugs

        News AT 19, Jacob Bradley Box should be planning his life ahead, but for the near future a parole officer will be doing it for him.

        • 8th Nov 2019 12:53 PM
        IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 40 people expected to appear in Bundaberg court...

        Crime EACH day many people face the Bundaberg court on a range of different charges. Here...

        Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        premium_icon Major endorsement: Bargara brews head international

        News Business leaders in Singapore have been able to have a refreshing sip of Bargara...

        Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        premium_icon Man goes missing in Gin Gin area. Can you help?

        Crime POLICE are looking for a man who they believe may be staying in the Gin Gin...