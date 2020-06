Police are hoping to speak to this man.

Police are hoping to speak to this man.

POLICE are investigating after casks of wine were reportedly stole from a Bundaberg business.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said between 10.40am and 11.15am on June 18, a man entered a business on Quay St and took two casks of wine.

Police believe the male pictured may be able to assist with their inquiries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote QP2001266584.