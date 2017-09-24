Windy weather to stick around the Rum City

KITE SURFING: A bunch of kite surfers enjoying the sun at Elliott Heads Beach.

IT'S time to wash the sheets, as the perfect weather to dry the washing has hit Bundaberg and is set to stick around until the end of the week.

Dry, windy conditions and warmer temperatures are forecast for the last week of September in the Rum City.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lauren Murphy told the NewsMail the hot and dry winds were blowing in from the north.

She said this sometimes brought with it humid weather but the situation today (Sunday) was a little different because of the strong trough sitting over south western Queensland making its way to the coast.

This slow moving weather event would see the wind get a little wilder Tuesday before conditions went back to normal on Wednesday.

"Today (Sunday) and tomorrow we see the windiest conditions," she said.

The winds are north-westerly 20 to 25 km/h tending northerly 25 to 35 km/h decreasing to 15 to 20 km/h in this evening.

Tomorrow they will be north to north-westerly 20 to 30 km/h becoming light in the late evening.

The hot dry air mass coming to the coast is also bringing above average temperatures to the area.

These conditions are perfect for doing the laundry, but may cause a problem while cleaning the floors because of the dust.

Ms Murphy said heading offshore in a boat might not be a good idea.

This time of year the difference between warm land surface temperatures and cool ocean temperatures is at its greatest.

This leads to stronger sea breezes and choppy ocean conditions.

"The weather is less favourable for boaties and surfers at the moment," she said.

"But perfect for wind surfers."

The mercury in Bundaberg is also set to rise, bringing above average minimums and maximums.

"The minimum temperature is in the mid-to-high teens, well above average for this time of year," Ms Murphy said.

"Sitting about 3 to 4 degrees above the minimum average mean."

Ms Murphy said the September average maximum temperature is also higher than normal by about 4-5 degrees.

Farmers won't be impressed either with the outlook showing almost no chance of any rain in the next week as the drought conditions continue.