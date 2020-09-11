Windy weather to bring choppy swimming conditions

Remember there are UPDATED COVID-19 restrictions, if you are at the beach, please maintain the social/physical distancing minimum guidelines and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

It has been a bit of a mixed week gone by in terms of weather and beach conditions, with overcast skies, a few showers and gusty winds earlier in the week that have settled ever so slightly over the past few days.

Looking ahead to the weekend and the forecast is looking pretty similar with more gusty winds, but we are expected to see very overcast skies and a high likelihood of showers throughout today and tomorrow, before mostly sunny skies return for Sunday - hopefully the winds will also start to ease slightly on Sunday as well!

The winds today are forecast to be around 15 to 20 knots from the S/SE, with stronger gusts (to 25 knots) likely through this afternoon.

Tomorrow will be similar too, with S/SE to E/SE winds forecast at 15 to 20 knots, before Sunday brings a slight drop in the wind strength as they ease back to around 15 knots from the S/SE to E/SE.

SWIMMING

Based on the wind forecast, the swimming conditions will not be fantastic this weekend, but they will still be tolerable provided you can find locations that offer some protection from these winds.

The gusty SE winds that are forecast will mean that those open and exposed beaches will be more affected than others, with these locations having very choppy and messy conditions along with a side sweep running from right to left as well.

However, beaches that offer protection from the prevailing winds, will provide better and slightly calmer conditions for swimmers.

With this in mind, Hervey Bay and Agnes Water (adjacent to the headland) will be the better locations for swimmers, although Moore Park Beach and Nielson Park will also be the better of the Bundaberg region beaches.

However, by Sunday, the swimming conditions should improve slightly as those winds start to ease.

If you are swimming, try the early mornings before the wind gets up, or else around mid-afternoon to find the high tide conditions (but it will be choppier and messier by this time of day).

Don't forget though, please check with the Lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, AND most importantly please swim only at patrolled beaches, only between the red and yellow flags, and only during patrol times - remember, if we can't see you, we can't save you! (AND the countdown is on - only 1 weeks to go now until volunteer Beach Patrols are back on our beaches)

BEACH PATROLS

Today and Weekdays - None

Saturday and Sunday - 9.00am to 5.00pm at Kelly's Beach and Agnes Water only.

SURFING

There have once again been plenty of fun-sized waves about local beaches during this past week, although the waves did get a little wind-affected at times earlier in the week. The coming days should produce similar conditions as well, with more fun-sized waves continuing right throughout the weekend, although the wind could once again affect the quality on the more open beaches.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park Beach, Mon Repos and Moore Park Beach will all be worth checking out this weekend either through the early mornings or again from early afternoon onwards.

These conditions will also provide plenty of fun downwind paddling conditions for those experienced ocean/surf ski and SUP paddlers, however for the lesser experienced paddlers on these craft, it will certainly be a good weekend to seek out the protected flatwater conditions in the local rivers and creeks.

EVENTS

Surf Life Saving Club Sign-On Days and Nipper Pool Swims are rolling out over the coming weekends, with the following options available this weekend:

• Elliott Heads SLSC OPEN DAY/COME and TRY DAY - Saturday 1pm to 3pm at Elliott Heads SLSC

• Bundaberg SLSC - Sunday 9am to 11am at Bundaberg Swimming Academy

• Elliott Heads SLSC - Sunday 11am to 1pm at Bundaberg Swimming Academy

• Moore Park SLSC - Sunday 9am to 11am at Moore Park SLSC (Moore Park Beach)

Craig Holden, Regional Operations Manager Surf Life Saving Queensland