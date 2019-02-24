Windy weather keeps Mon Repos turtle tours closed, for now

THE wild winds of ex-tropical cyclone Oma which caused the closure of the Turtle Encounter Tours over the weekend has caused some damage to the beach at Mon Repos.

Marine wind warnings have been issued for the Capricornia coast, Hervey Bay and Fraser Island Coasts and while Bundy has escaped some of the more severe winds, there has been some erosion on the beaches.

Mon Repos ranger in charge Cathy Gatley said the rangers had seen some erosion on the dunes.

"We've had some erosion but not huge erosion banks,” Ms Gatley said.

"We've lost some sand at the front of the beach from the dunes.”

She said rangers would be assessing the damage done from the large tides to see if there had been any impact on the turtle nests that were still there.

"About 50 per cent of the nests incubated this season have hatched and headed to the water at this time of year, so there are less nests to be impacted on than there would be earlier in the season,” she said.

And while there would be plenty of eager people wanting to head on a turtle tour, Ms Gatley said they'd have to wait and see what conditions looked like from Monday before the tours were possibly reopened.