Windy weather: Bundy beach-goers might need a plan B

LOCAL'S Christmas and Boxing Day plans might be deflated as strong winds and a higher tide could see Bundaberg beaches closed for a period of time.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Bundaberg predicts a continuation of slightly stronger winds over the next two days, which - combined with about 3.45m high tide - caused Oaks and Nielson Park beaches to close this morning.

High tide is predicted to reach 3.41m at about 12.30am tomorrow and 3.31m at about 11.20am on Wednesday, with south-easterly winds forecast to reach between 20 to 25km/h on both days.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland Wide Bay Capricorn co-ordinator Julie Davis said if the weather was similar to today, there was a likelihood the beaches could close again in the coming days.

High tides and strong winds, which caused Oaks and Neilson Park beaches to close this morning, could have a similar affect for Christmas and Boxing Day. Mike Knott

She urged beachgoers to be mindful of the weather conditions, and said some typical Christmas favourites could be dangerous in the stronger winds.

"Just don't go in if it's unsafe, talk to the lifesavers and be cautious, especially over the Christmas period too when everyone gets the blow up thongs and all that sort of stuff for Christmas. These are the sorts of things that are going to cause hazards for us over that Christmas break,” she said.

BoM Meteorologist Lachlan Stoney said tomorrow's maximum temperature was 29 degrees with a minimal chance of showers.

"There's the possibility of some light sprinkles across the coastal fringe later in the week but there wouldn't be too much in them and it's just a very low chance.”