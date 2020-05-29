Winds up and down this weekend for Bundy beaches

IMPORTANT NOTE

Despite the COVID-19 restrictions easing, if you are at the beach, please maintain social distancing and abide by the current group gathering guidelines as well.

WEATHER

It has been a pretty awesome week of weather just gone, with only light winds, and calm and glassy ocean conditions aplenty.

Yesterday’s Bundaberg Show Holiday was proof of that and it was awesome to see so many people out and about enjoying the conditions safely.

But all good things must come to an end as they say, and unfortunately it does appear that things will get a little windy by this afternoon and continue into tomorrow, but there is good news in that Sunday will deliver a much nicer and more pleasant day for beach goers.

Today will start OK with S/SW to S/SE winds this morning at around 10 to 15 knots, before they strengthen to 15 to 20 knots from the S/SE through this afternoon.

Tomorrow will then bring more gusty S/SE winds at 15 to 20 knots for most of the day, before we see a slight decrease back to 10 to 15 knots by late afternoon.

Sunday then should deliver only around 10 knots of southerly winds through the morning before they drop back to only around 5 to 10 knots from the S/SE to E/SE by the afternoon.

SWIMMING

Swimmers have been enjoying some magnificent ocean conditions throughout this past week, and despite the water temperatures starting to drop slightly, it is still quite OK.

This morning will once again bring more mostly calm ocean conditions across our local beaches, but this will change quickly through the day as the winds turn more onshore and get quite gusty, bringing choppy conditions to those more open and exposed beaches through today and continuing into tomorrow.

Sunday will then see the ocean conditions start to improve as the winds ease significantly and once again we should see more pleasant swimming conditions by then.

The best time for a swim this weekend will either be in the very early mornings (while the wind is lighter) or around that midafternoon period while the tide is higher.

The best beaches for swimmers will be those that offer some protection from the S/SE winds, so Hervey Bay and Agnes Water will be the better options, or else maybe Nielson Park and Moore Park Beaches locally.

If you are going for a swim, please be cautious and don’t forget to check with the lifeguard on duty, read any safety signage or messages, and most importantly please try to swim only at patrolled beaches and only during patrol times – if we can’t see you, we can’t save you!

BEACH PATROLS

• NOTE: Surf lifesaving operations continue to operate in surveillance mode until further notice. Lifeguards will be on two local beaches only, and will continue to operate proactively, however there will be no flagged areas.

• Today and weekdays: None

• Tomorrow and Sunday: 9am to 5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only

SURFING

Local surfers have been pretty much wave-starved during this past week, with only a very small groundswell hitting our local beaches and those SW winds ensuring that the ocean remained calm and glassy.

Looking ahead to the weekend and there is a glimmer of hope for local surfers, with this afternoon’s gusty SE winds likely to start to whip up some small wind-swell that may just provide enough to entice you back into the water.

The quality will not be great, but hopefully there could be enough of a small wave there through the very early mornings or again from early to mid-arvo, to maybe get the boards wet again.

Spots such as Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Mon Repos and maybe even Moore Park Beach will likely be the better options.

- Craig Holden, Surf Life Saving Queensland