Winds of change to bring cooler conditions

After some warm weather, a cool change is on the way.

IT’S been a warm few days in the Bundaberg region but a reprieve is finally on the way.

The first official week of summer saw temperatures reach up to three degrees above average thanks to a heatwave which made its way across the state.

But things will be much more comfortable by midweek and there is even a possibility of a bit of rainfall or a storm.

Meteorologist Harry Clark from the Bureau of Meteorology said temperatures would drop on Wednesday as a south-easterly wind change cools things down.

“Things will remain warm for the first part of the week, with tops of 33 degrees and minimums of 23 and 24 degrees, so it’ll be quite humid and muggy,” he said.

“Tuesday will be the most interesting day, there will be a chance of a shower or storm in the evening.

“Then by Wednesday things will cool down.”

Mr Clark said the current warm conditions were thanks to northerly winds.

“At the moment they’re (the conditions) dominated by the northerly winds, with is bringing warmer air from the tropics,” he said.

“We will see those northerly winds persist for the first part of the week and then those south-easterly’s will come through … it’ll be quite a windy week.”

With summer now settling in, Mr Clark said it was too early to say if and when the region could be impacted by cyclones.

“There’s nothing we’re monitoring in the Coral Sea at the moment,” he said.

“A La Nina year can still lead to above average cyclone chances, as for where they will go and when there will form it’s too early to say.

“As we get deeper into summer we’ll know more.”

