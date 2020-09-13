Winds expected to ease into the coming week

WEATHER: Bundaberg’s temperatures are expected to stay in the mid 20s this week.

IT’S been a wet and windy weekend around Bundy, but things are clearing into the new week.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bundaberg received about 15mm of rain over the last seven days.

But BoM Meteorologist Kimba Wong said there could be more to add to that total with shower activity sticking around before clearing tomorrow.

“Tomorrow and Tuesday are looking fine with a little bit of cloud cover,” she said.

“As we head through the middle of the week we will see a bit of moisture in the air.

“The modelling is showing a slightly higher chance of showers returning towards the end of the week- there’s a big trough moving in from the west which is creating a bit of uncertainty.”

Ms Wong said the winds were expected to be lighter than what we saw on the weekend.

“There were some fresh winds along the coast, but they should have eased off by now,” she said.

“Yesterday Bundaberg’s strongest wind gust was 57km/h which was recorded at about 12.30pm.

“Looking at the next few days, the winds should be lighter and then we should see them pick up a bit from Friday onwards, but they won’t be as strong as what we saw on the weekend.”

As for temperatures, Ms Wong said Bundaberg’s forecast was looking “typical” for this time of year.

Monday Bundaberg is expected to reach a top of 25 degrees, with temperatures in the mid 20s expected for the rest of the week.