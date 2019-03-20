Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STINGERS: Beach goers were treated for bluebottle stings over the weekend.
STINGERS: Beach goers were treated for bluebottle stings over the weekend. Marc Stapelberg
News

Winds draw stingers to Bargara beaches

Geordi Offord
by
20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA beach goers were not alone on the weekend as bluebottle jellyfish made their presence known on the coast.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland's Craig Holden said they were mainly seen at Kelly's Beach and Nielson Park Beach.

"Normally with the northerly winds it increases the likelihood of seeing them around,” he said.

"It wasn't too bad over the weekend, there was a small number of them around but they haven't been a huge amount of them.”

Mr Holden said the number of stings life savers treat can vary.

"It's impossible to say how many because it depends on how many bluebottles are around,” he said.

He said if you get stung the best thing to do is to find the lifeguard and receive treatment.

"If there isn't a lifeguard on duty the best thing to do it wash it off in the water or under a tap,” he said.

"You can pick the tentacle off but you have to be very careful it doesn't blow onto another part of your body.”

bargara bluebottles craig holden jellyfish kellys beach nielson park beach stingers
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man accused of Bundy stabbing to be handed to border force

    premium_icon Man accused of Bundy stabbing to be handed to border force

    Crime A MAN charged with attempted murder and unlawfully wounding another has been granted bail, but not in the traditional sense.

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Bundy man 200m away as terror attack unfolded

    premium_icon Bundy man 200m away as terror attack unfolded

    News 'It takes a bit to not get upset...'

    Letter penned in 1943 delivered to writer's daughter

    premium_icon Letter penned in 1943 delivered to writer's daughter

    News Words give insight into experience never spoken of

    • 20th Mar 2019 5:00 AM