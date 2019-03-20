Winds draw stingers to Bargara beaches

STINGERS: Beach goers were treated for bluebottle stings over the weekend.

BARGARA beach goers were not alone on the weekend as bluebottle jellyfish made their presence known on the coast.

Surf Lifesaving Queensland's Craig Holden said they were mainly seen at Kelly's Beach and Nielson Park Beach.

"Normally with the northerly winds it increases the likelihood of seeing them around,” he said.

"It wasn't too bad over the weekend, there was a small number of them around but they haven't been a huge amount of them.”

Mr Holden said the number of stings life savers treat can vary.

"It's impossible to say how many because it depends on how many bluebottles are around,” he said.

He said if you get stung the best thing to do is to find the lifeguard and receive treatment.

"If there isn't a lifeguard on duty the best thing to do it wash it off in the water or under a tap,” he said.

"You can pick the tentacle off but you have to be very careful it doesn't blow onto another part of your body.”