Windows smashed at Isis River petrol station

A GROUP of young men who attempted to break into the BP at Isis River are suspected of committing other crimes in the area over the last week, police say.

The spokesman couldn't confirm if the group stole any money or items.

"(but) they've been on a spree I believe,” the spokesman said.

"There are suspects, and police are trying to investigate and locate them.

"They may have been involved in some other offences such as petrol drive-offs and evades the last few days.”

If you have any information about the incident contact PoliceLink on 131 444.