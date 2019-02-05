Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRIME: A Childers Police spokesman said at about 4am this morning
CRIME: A Childers Police spokesman said at about 4am this morning "two or three juveniles and a previously stolen vehicle” smashed a window at the petrol station. FILE
Crime

Windows smashed at Isis River petrol station

Katie Hall
by
5th Feb 2019 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of young men who attempted to break into the BP at Isis River are suspected of committing other crimes in the area over the last week, police say.

A Childers Police spokesman said at about 4am this morning "two or three juveniles and a previously stolen vehicle” smashed a window at the petrol station.

The spokesman couldn't confirm if the group stole any money or items.

"(but) they've been on a spree I believe,” the spokesman said.

"There are suspects, and police are trying to investigate and locate them.

"They may have been involved in some other offences such as petrol drive-offs and evades the last few days.”

If you have any information about the incident contact PoliceLink on 131 444.

bp bundaberg crime isis river petrol station police service station servo
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Hatching big plan to save Bundaberg chickens

    premium_icon Hatching big plan to save Bundaberg chickens

    News A BUNDABERG fabricator accidentally fell into the business of raising fowls after moving house.

    • 5th Feb 2019 4:55 PM
    Pack your bags, flights from the Rum City just got cheaper

    premium_icon Pack your bags, flights from the Rum City just got cheaper

    News Qantas airfares are on sale, but only until next Monday