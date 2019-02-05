Windows smashed at Isis River petrol station
A GROUP of young men who attempted to break into the BP at Isis River are suspected of committing other crimes in the area over the last week, police say.
A Childers Police spokesman said at about 4am this morning "two or three juveniles and a previously stolen vehicle” smashed a window at the petrol station.
The spokesman couldn't confirm if the group stole any money or items.
"(but) they've been on a spree I believe,” the spokesman said.
"There are suspects, and police are trying to investigate and locate them.
"They may have been involved in some other offences such as petrol drive-offs and evades the last few days.”
If you have any information about the incident contact PoliceLink on 131 444.