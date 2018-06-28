Winding back the clock

LEAGUE HISTORY: The Waves celebrate their one and only premiership in 2007 as featured in the NewsMail on Monday, September 3. The club celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend with a function.

LEAGUE HISTORY: The Waves celebrate their one and only premiership in 2007 as featured in the NewsMail on Monday, September 3. The club celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend with a function. Shane Jones

LEAGUE: Former Tigers president Ivan Groves admits without the Waves Sports Club, the Tigers might not exist.

The Waves Rugby League Club will enjoy its 25th anniversary this weekend with a function to celebrate the birth of the Tigers in 1993.

Originally called the Wanderers, the Tigers dominated in the Bundaberg Rugby League for decades, winning 15 A-grade titles from 1914 to 1992.

But off the field, the team needed change to survive.

"At the time we were struggling to get by,” Groves said.

"At that time we were one of the first clubs to sign with ATW.”

Groves said the late Mal Breen, who played for the Wanderers and later became the Bundaberg Rugby League chairman, was influential in making the move to become part of the sports club.

"A couple of players came over but it was very interesting,” Groves said.

"It was tough early on but from there bigger and better things came along.

"The Waves have been wonderful supporters.”

The club has also dealt with plenty of highs and lows.

The Tigers won the ultimate prize in 2007, beating Easts in the final for its only A-grade title as The Waves.

The club then went on a lean period with wooden spoons, major heavy defeats and loss of players before picking up to be the favourites for this year's competition.

"A few of the old boys got back into the committee and turned it around,” Groves said.

"Hopefully this year's team can go all the way and celebrate the year in style.”

Groves said what really made the club was the people.

The current The Waves president Ashley Simpson is one of those influential people.

The club will hold its function at the Sails Room at The Waves Sports Club at 7pm on Saturday.

Entry is free with a live auction of reunion jerseys and raffles to be held during the night.

There will also be nibbles provided with music provided by Liam Campbell.