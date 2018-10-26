WINDIES WARRIOR: Nash is here for new competition

Former West Indies player Brendan Nash, in action against Australian in 2009, will be in Bundaberg tomorrow as part of the start of the new T20 Premier League competition.

Former West Indies player Brendan Nash, in action against Australian in 2009, will be in Bundaberg tomorrow as part of the start of the new T20 Premier League competition. BEN MACMAHON

CRICKET: Former Queensland and West Indies cricketer Brendan Nash holds fond memories of being in the Rum City.

Even though he needed a reminder about his feats.

Nash will be in Bundaberg tonight as the special guest as the Aussie Home Loans T20 Premier League begins at Salter Oval.

The Parklands Pies will take on the Betta Heat with Nash providing insights in commentary, interacting with the crowd and also running a clinic for juniors.

"I believe it was Shaun Rose's idea from the Bundaberg Cricket Association to see if we could do something to promote the game,” Nash said.

"Hats off to all of them for providing something that will hopefully be of interest to the public.

"Anything to help promote cricket, I'm happy to be there.”

Nash comes to the region after a distinguished career in the game.

He played for Queensland from 2000 to 2007 and was a part of the team's hattrick of titles in the Sheffield Shield from 2000 to 2002 in one of the most successful eras for the Bulls.

Nash, after being dropped before the 2008 season, then moved to the Caribbean and after impressing for Jamaica played 21 tests for the West Indies.

He qualified for the nation through his father.

"I had two careers, three actually if you include country cricket at the end,” Nash said.

"Queensland gave me the confidence with the strong culture and contract, it really showed me what it is like to be a professional.

"Those seven to eight years helped to get to where I got to with the West Indies.

"I'm proud of the opportunities I got with everyone.”

His career also took him to Bundaberg for one match in 2003 as Queensland took on an Australian Country XI.

Nash made 46 as Queensland won by 89 runs.

"If I remember it was a bit of a trip to country Queensland,” he said.

"We went to Biloela and then to Bundy.

"I like the fact that I did well when I came up here.”

Nash had plenty of highs but the biggest low was being dropped from the side.

He said while it was disappointing at the time, the bad news actually turned out to be one of the best things in his life.

"It put me on a path to another direction,” he said.

"I'd given up, I just played cricket in West Indies to create a new life in the Caribbean.

"I didn't envisage I would enter another pro career for a period of time. It's funny how it works out.”

Nash went on to make two Test centuries and rates them among the best moments of his career.

He was also proud of every debut and cap he received for the club, state or country he played for.

Now he wants to impart some wisdom into the next generation of budding cricketers. "I love to stay involved and cricket is one of those sports I want to be part of,” he said.

"I'll be running a coaching clinic, helping out and doing some work.

"Hopefully everyone can come out and get involved. It is free entry for the game and the clinic.”

The hour-long clinic starts at 5pm before the T20 match at 6.30pm.

The Betta Heat will look to beat the Parklands Pies with Brothers captain Jarrod Laycock leading and Ryan Norton in action as the most expensive player who was bought at the recent auction.

The Pies will be aiming to beat the Heat with almost half a dozen Norths players in the squad, including captain Andrew Mackay.