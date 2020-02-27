Wind, rain and hail predicted for the region as storm builds

Storms are predicted for the region today.

A SEVERE storm warning has been issued for parts of the region.

A strengthening upper trough is leading to severe thunderstorms about southeastern Queensland.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding and large hailstones in the warning area over the next several hours.

Locations which may be affected include Childers, Biggenden, Gin Gin and Tiaro.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.