Wind farm proposal wants to use region’s workforce

REGIONAL Development Australia's regional chairman backs the proposed wind farm that could be built on a pine plantation between Gympie and Maryborough.

The proposal by Forest Wind Holdings for a large-scale wind farm is expected to be worth $2 billion and could create 440 construction jobs.

There would be 50 available jobs when the wind farm was operational.

RDA's regional chairman Bill Trevor said that any major development in the region was significant.

"It is about growth, jobs, and continuing the way of life that we have," Mr Trevor said.

"Any renewal energy is welcomed."

Mr Trevor said there was a possibility that the wind farm could lower energy costs.

He believed there was currently a downward pressure on electricity prices but that this may not be passed onto consumers.

And energy was significant to the economy, including in the agricultural sector.

"From me personally, energy prices have the ability to keep us competitive," Mr Trevor said.

Forest Wind Holdings said it is in the development phase of the project which proposes building 226 wind turbines on state forest land.

The company's information of the project indicates that construction could begin as early as next year.

The first stage of the project is expected to be operational by late 2023.

The company said the project had the ability to power a quarter of Queensland homes.

"That's about half a million homes supplied by up to 1,200MW of power-generating capacity," the company said.

Forest Wind's proposal for its wind farm between Maryborough and Gympie.

The proposal shows a three kilometre buffer zone between turbines and residents, which the Maryborough-Cooloola Rd would cut through.

The turbines would feed into an electrical transmission line which would connect to Woolooga Substation, which was owned by Powerlink Queensland.

From there it would power the National Electricity Market.

The company said the area was ideal for several reasons, including south easterly winds from the Pacific Ocean, but also because of an available workforce.

"Wide Bay has a capable and available workforce, with a wide range of skills in earth moving, concreting, trucking, cranes, rail, engineering and project management," the company said. "To build a site of 226 turbines, hundreds of people in the Wide Bay and surrounding regions will have an opportunity to secure work over the two to three year construction phase. Around 50 people will be required for the operational phase."