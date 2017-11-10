Wind blows back for weekend

FULL FEELING: Paul Otway shared this photo of a particularly high tide at Kellys Beach this week coinciding with a full moon.

IT LOOKS like we are in for a windy few days at the beach this weekend, with the gusty SE winds expected to continue, along with the chance of scattered showers - especially about the coast.

Today's winds will be from the S/SE to E/SE at 20 to 25 knots before they ease ever so slightly tomorrow back to around 15 to 20 knots, although they could still gust a little more through the afternoon.

Sunday will bring us E/SE winds at 15 to 20 knots.

Swimming

Swimming conditions will certainly be choppy and a little messy this weekend and more so on those more open and exposed beaches where there will also be a strong side sweep running from right to left along their lengths.

If you are swimming, my suggestion would be to head to those beaches that offer some protection from the prevailing winds - the picks will be Hervey Bay and Agnes Water (inside the headland), while Nielson Park and Moore Park will be OK.

To find the best swimming conditions, hit the beaches in the very early mornings while the winds are lighter, or mid to late afternoon while the tide is higher.

If you are swimming, hit the beaches early and check with the lifesavers or lifeguards, read any safety signage or messages and remember to swim only at patrolled beaches, during patrol times and always between the red and yellow flags - if we can't see you, we can't save you.

Beach patrols

Saturday: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach and Agnes Water; plus roving 1-5pm at Elliott Heads and Moore Park

Sunday: 9am-5pm at Elliott Heads, Kellys Beach, Nielson Park, Oaks Beach, Moore Park and Agnes Water

Weekdays: 9am-5pm at Kellys Beach and Agnes Water only.

Surfing

Surf conditions have improved over the past few days and while the wave heights are nothing special, there has been plenty of small, but fun-sized waves about our local beaches.

These waves should persist across the next few days as the winds hang around, so head down through the very early mornings or again from noon/early afternoon onwards in the hope of finding a few waves.

Agnes Water, Nielson Park, Moore Park and Mon Repos will all be worth checking out. Good luck.