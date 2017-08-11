Win trolley full of groceries

WANT to win a trolley full of free groceries?

Hinkler Central is giving away a chance for customers to grab as many groceries as they can within two minutes.

To enter, simply spend $75 at Coles or Woolworths before Sunday, August 27 and fill out an entry form at the checkout.

You must be available on Thursday, August, 31 for the grocery grab.

Customers can enter as many times as they like, but are limited to one entry per receipt.

Centre manager Elizabeth Fulloon said she was excited to give customers the opportunity to grab free groceries.

"Groceries are one of the biggest living expenses and we are very honoured to be able to help lift this burden for two families,” Ms Fulloon said.

Visit hinklercentral. com.au for more information.