WIN TICKETS: Thurston to kick off speaking tour in Bundy

SORRY, it's been a while since my last From the Editor's desk.

But, I wanted to make sure all our valued subscribers were aware of this great opportunity to meet rugby league legend, Johnathan Thurston.

LEAGUE great Johnathan Thurston will kick off his "no holds barred” speaking tour in Bundaberg next month.

Bundaberg's footy fans will be the first to hear from the retired Maroons star who will lift the lid on his incredible 12-year State of Origin career on October 18 at the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre.

"It is fair to say I have an Origin story or two,” Thurston said.

"We had some great times both on and off the field and I'll be sharing those moments during the tour.''

An Evening with Johnathan Thurston provides a rare insight into the mind of a champion.

Tickets for the show start from $99 for an adult with diamond

And the NewsMail has 10 double meet and greet passes for readers to giveaway. Each ticket is valued at $199.

The Bundaberg performance comes just a few days after Thurston launches his book JT: The Autobiography, which due to hit shelves on October 15.

For your chance to win, head to news-mail.com.au/competitions and enter your details. The competition ends October 7.

The winners will each have the chance to meet Thurston, pose for a professional photo and grab an autograph from the great man.

Don't miss this great chance to meet a hero and get your entries for the An Evening with Johnathan Thurston competition in now. Don't want to miss out? Grab your tickets at majoreventscompany.com.au/shows.