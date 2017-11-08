Win rips roof from pensioner's house

UNINHABITABLE: Rodney Long inside his damaged Baker St home, which lost most of its roof in Monday's storm.

UNINHABITABLE: Rodney Long inside his damaged Baker St home, which lost most of its roof in Monday's storm. Mike Knott BUN081117LONG2

AS THE rain began to fall, pensioner Rodney Long moved a small pot plant out from the cover of his back patio so it could soak up a drink.

But seconds later Mr Long realised the dark clouds were about to deliver much more than just rain.

As a huge gush of wind barrelled through his carport, pensioner Mr Long, who requires crutches to help him walk, scrambled as quickly as he could inside.

But he'd only made it about a meter when the full ferocity of Tuesday afternoon's storm hit his Baker St home in Kepnock.

"I bolted as fast as I could,” he said.

"The whole house was shaking and shuddering.

"It sounded like there was a plane over the top of me.”

The powerful winds ripped three quarters of the roof off his home of 28 years and the rain poured in.

"In no time at all I was standing in two inches of water,” he said.

"It was in every room of the house, the carpet's soaked.

"I was trying to decide whether to try and duck underneath the pool table.”

The force of the winds that hit Mr Long's home also caused two brick columns at the front of his house to collapse, leaving the metal rail he holds on to as he climbs the front steps hanging by just a single bolt.

With the house inhabitable, Mr Long said he was grateful to his neighbours who put him up for the night.

"The SES have been here this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

"The number of nails sticking up means they weren't able to tarp the roof but they've covered everything inside.”

Mr Long said he was still assessing the damage and how to go about getting the house fixed up but was thankful for those looking after him.