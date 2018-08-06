Win over Wests seals third for Isis

LEAGUE: The new Devils celebrated the Old Devils day in style on Saturday night.

Isis sealed third spot and a double chance in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade finals with a 30-22 win over Wests at Childers.

The Devils pulled away in the second half after scores were level at half-time.

Isis scored three of the four tries after half -time, including a double to Matt Craven.

The match had Devil Zak Bainbridge return from injury after playing only four games this season.

Isis now faces The Waves in the first week of the finals, and Wests faces Easts.

In the other match at Childers, Maryborough Brothers and Hervey Bay drew 14-14.

The Seagulls won the wooden spoon on for and against, with both sides ending the year on one win and one draw.