Win or lose, coach hopes culture stays

Andrew Filo kicks the ball long to gain territory for the Barbarians.

UNION: Heading into their grand final in the Spring Cup, Bundaberg West Barbarians coach Andrew Filo insists Fraser Coast are beatable.

But it has been a great season for the club, regardless of the result.

The Barbarians have the chance to win their first premiership since 2009 but must beat the Mariners, who they haven’t beaten all season.

Filo said he had the game plan to take them down but it would be tough with up to six of their best players out.

“We’ve got to complete our one percenters, got to be strong on our defence and work hard in the ruck,” he said.

“We’ve shown we can put points on them but we’ve got to get the fundamentals right.”

Filo is starting to put together an impressive record in Bundy competitions, taking multiple teams to grand finals in league and union.

He played with the Pythons in 2018 when the side lost that grand final to Turtles Brothers.

Filo said his method for success was simple.

“I think it’s mateship and respect,” he said.

“If you are willing to put the effort and show you are there for them, they will put in the same effort.

“It would be a big achievement, (if we won) but we do have a few keys out.”

Filo said he and the team were already winners after the season they have had.

“Our goal was to be best Bundy side and to make the grand finals, and we’ve ticked that box,” he said.

“I enjoy the footy to play with mates.

“To build a culture, friendship, mateship.

“It’s always good to win a grand final, but if the club is still going forward, they are competitive and got sponsors then that is what I am aiming for.”

Kick-off is at 6.15pm.