WIN: Monto student takes first steps towards dairy career

AN 11-year-old Monto student has been awarded third place in the junior section of Dairy Australia's Cows Create Careers Program, which allowed students to explore dairy careers virtually.

Due to COVID-19 the program couldn't be as 'hands-on' as normal, so had to be modified to be delivered via an online platform for Term 3 of this year.

The popular project provided 120 schools with dairy industry curriculum that is highly engaging, through fun industry-based resources, at no cost.

Through the online journey, students were introduced to two dairy calves called 'Bright' and 'Future' over a five week period and were taught how to care for them through engaging videos.

Students also learned about the environment, technology and equipment used on the farm through "quirky" activities and competitions.

Monto State Primary School student Oliver Pailthorpe who is in Grade 5, said his dad is a dairy farmer and was very excited to win third place.

"There were activities and we had to make a poster up," Oliver said.

The competition involved a quiz, dairy marketing and dairy bingo, but Oliver said his favourite part of the program was making the poster for his milk product design.

"We took a photo of one of my calves and us feeding it and why you should buy the powdered milk," he said.

Oliver said he wants to be a jersey dairy farmer when he grows up and believes the program is important for careers.

"If some of them were to become dairy farmers they would now know what to do," he said.

Oliver Pailthorpe holding up his certificates and ribbon. (Picture: Contributed)

Sally Roberts from Dairy Australia said the 2020 online version of Cows Create Careers continues to shine a light on the diversity of professional careers within Australia's vibrant dairy industry.

"Cows Create Careers allows students and teachers to learn about the different skills and capabilities required for a career in the dairy industry, in a fun and hands-on way and this year will be no different," Ms Roberts said.

"The benefits of Cows Create Careers extend well beyond the classroom; it supports links between students, teachers and the dairy community."

Ms Roberts said the program also showcases the skills and capabilities required for a job in the industry.

"The program's new online hub will continue to deliver these benefits through fun and interactive activities."

Ms Roberts said this is thanks to the continued support of dairy industry volunteers who were available to connect with the schools throughout the program.

"Volunteers represent a wide range of professional dairy careers," Ms Roberts said.

"They speak to the students and teachers about their experiences in the industry, support students in career decision making, and have important links to dairy, education and employment sectors."

Ms Roberts said Dairy Australia were happy the 2020 program could continue and are grateful to industry advocates and farmers who continue to volunteer their time to schools completing the program.

"They are vital to the ongoing success of Cows Create Careers," Ms Roberts said.