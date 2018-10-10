Win for women in construction as training subsidies open up

ADMIN staff in the building and construction industry previously excluded from training course subsidies can now undertake affordable education to further their careers.

Eligibility changes to Construction Skills Queensland's Higher Level Skills program were announced earlier this month.

The development allows administrative and support staff in the building and construction industry to undertake Certificate IV, Diploma and Advanced Diploma qualifications to move into higher level and paraprofessional roles - an opportunity previously only available to frontline tradies.

Stroud Homes Wide Bay owner Aletha Walters said with the large majority of admin staff in the industry being women, the announcement was a necessary one.

She told the NewsMail only five of the 15 employees at her business were men.

"Our admin staff are generally female. So there wasn't anything really that was available to them, including myself, that I could actually act upon with training with Construction Skills Queensland because I wasn't considered part of the framework because I didn't have the qualified trade,” she said.

"I've been talking to Master Builders and Construction Queensland for about two years now, just in regards to the dynamic and the change between the focus that they have on the fact that you must be trade qualified to benefit from anything to do with the construction industry.

"I am a qualified draftsman but because I'm not a concreter, electrician or carpenter, they felt that there was nothing they could provide to us, which I didn't think was correct.”

The mother of four said she wanted to look at completing her Certificate IV.

"I think everyone should jump on board. I think it's a great opportunity for all businesses in the region to get their staff more qualified. It's beneficial for everyone. It's more inclusive for women and the more that we all get on board the more educated our industry is,” she said.