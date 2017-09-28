Win for concession holders in Bundaberg

National Seniors Association president Gladstone branch president Roy Jones said he hasn't heard any of his members complaining about planned changes to the pension.

PENSIONERS may finally have something to cheer about with the news the Federal Government has backflipped on cuts to concession card holders.

In January this year, the government changed the eligibility criteria for card holders, resulting in the cancellation of some pensioners' cards.

This meant they were no longer able to access discounts on their council rates notice.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey said the government's decision to reinstate previously cancelled pensioner concession cards meant pensioners who had their rates rebate cancelled may now be eligible, with the changes coming into effect from October 9.

"Council applies rates remissions to eligible pensioners in line with its records compiled from information received from the Federal Government,” he said.

"The cancellations applied in January this year resulted in pensioners identified by the government as ineligible for concessions being removed from council's pensioner rebate register.”

The mayor said pensioners in this category would be receiving advice about their eligibility from Centrelink.

"However, council will require those pensioners who have been advised that their cards will be reissued to complete a new pensioner application form,” he said.

"This is in line with the State Pensioner Rebate Scheme and council's Pensioner Rebate Policy. Additionally, the new pensioner concession card must be viewed by council staff and a copy taken before rates rebates can be applied.

"This also assists council to determine a pensioner ratepayer's continuing eligibility with Centrelink Eservices Confirmation facility.”

Cr Dempsey said new applications must be received no later than December 18 and would not be backdated.