Win a new car for $5 with the Friendlies

DRIVE AWAY: Bundaberg Friendly Society Medical Institute board chairman Les Hancock, Ross Gray Mazda's Mitchell Gray and the Friendlies Foundation public relations officer Fiona Macaulay. Contributed

THE Friendlies Foundation is running its second art union and will be raffling a new Mazda2, thanks to Ross Gray Mazda.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and Friendly Society Pharmacy for $5 each.

Winners will have their choice of standard colour, with the prize valued at $20,140 drive away.

The prize also includes 12 months registration.

Full terms and conditions are available at thefriendlies.org.au/ foundation.

The winner will be drawn at a luncheon on May 9.