Win a new car for $5 with the Friendlies

THE Friendlies Foundation is running its second art union and will be raffling a new Mazda2, thanks to Ross Gray Mazda.
Tickets are available for purchase at the Friendly Society Private Hospital and Friendly Society Pharmacy for $5 each.
Winners will have their choice of standard colour, with the prize valued at $20,140 drive away.
The prize also includes 12 months registration.
Full terms and conditions are available at thefriendlies.org.au/ foundation.
The winner will be drawn at a luncheon on May 9.