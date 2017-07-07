Win $5000 at Haifa Bundy Cup

CASH SPLASH: Bundaberg ITP manager Warren Geddes and Bundaberg Race Club secretary Shanyn Limpus are excited about this month's Haifa Bundy Cup.

SINCE 1910, Queensland's racing community has travelled to Bundaberg each July for the Bundaberg Cup Race Day, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Punters at this year's event will have the opportunity to win $5000 cash from ITP Bundaberg by selecting winners of the five local races on Saturday, July 15.

To enter the Bundy ITP Big 5 Cash Giveaway Competition, you must cut out the entry form in next Friday's NewsMail, make your local race winning selections, and drop your entry in at the racecourse on Bundy Cup Day.

ITP Bundaberg will then award $1000 after each of the five local races to the first correct entry drawn (entrants must be over 18 and present on race day to be eligible).

RACEDAY: Sue-Ellen Wessel, Eve Sharpe, Paige Ashby and Courtney Becht at Bundaberg Race Club's Haifa Bundy Cup.

Race day co-ordinator Shanyn Limpus is looking forward to a great day of local racing, and says this cash giveaway will add further excitement to watching the horses run down the home straight.

The five-race card includes the Visy Lightning Open Handicap and the Haifa Bundy Gold Cup, with prize money and bonuses of $55,000 up for grabs.

A Calcutta will also be held for the feature Cup race at Waves Sports Club on Friday, July 14.

Tickets to the Calcutta Luncheon are $95 per person and include a two-course lunch and drinks.

This year's special guest, Darren Weir, is a Victorian horse trainer who has enjoyed a very successful career.

While Darren has been the leading Victorian trainer since 2005, preparing more than 100 winners each season, his biggest moment came in 2015 when his galloper Prince Of Penzance claimed the win in Australia's most famous race, the Emirates Melbourne Cup.

The voice of Rockhampton racing, Russell Leonard, will be hosting both the Calcutta and the Marquee on race day.

All-inclusive marquee tickets are still available for $125 per person, including finger food and a five-hour premium drinks packages.

Phone the Bundaberg Race Club office on 4153 1416 to buy marquee tickets or make a gazebo booking.