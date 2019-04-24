Cash: Barty has US Open glory in her sights

Pat Cash predicts the US Open - even ahead of Wimbledon - is where Ash Barty could land her first singles major.

At Melbourne Park to launch the annual Gallipoli Cup, the world's only international junior tennis tournament to commemorate soldiers who died in Turkey during World War 1, Cash says Barty is ready to strike.

"In terms of conditions, the US Open is the one tournament where Ash will really benefit," 1987 Wimbledon champion Cash said.

"She can do really well at Wimbledon, too. The French Open is a bit of a tough ask, but the US Open is definitely a chance for Ash.

"You saw how well she played in Miami (winning the title) with the high bounce and they use exactly the same balls as the US Open."

Cash says Barty's quantum improvement since the French Open last year is the result of several factors, including Craig Tyzzer's coaching, fitness and confidence.

"One area where she's really improved is learning to dealing with power hitters," Cash said.

"Her ability now to handle a big hard ball is one of the key differences.

"I think practising with CoCo (Vanderweghe) when they were playing doubles last year really helped Ash a lot with her singles.

"CoCo hits a big ball and she's now a lot better at neutralising the power hitters."

Cash believes Barty's mesmeric court craft will carry the Queenslander deep at Wimbledon in July.

"Ash just keeps on improving and she's got a style that's different and works against almost all of the players," Cash said.

"Her serve's better, her net game has always been great and her backhand is now more consistent.

"Her return on grass is probably one area where she can improve but I would be very surprised if she wasn't in the second week at Wimbledon."

The Wimbledon junior singles champion in 2011, Barty made her best run so far at the All-England Club last year, reaching the third round.