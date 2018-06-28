Menu
Nick Kyrgios is seeded 16th at Wimbledon. Picture: MEGA.
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Second week is goal: Kyrgios’ Wimbledon expectation

by Leo Schlink in London
28th Jun 2018 8:01 AM

NICK Kyrgios is targeting Wimbledon's second week after fine-turning preparations with a confidence-boosting exhibition victory over American Sam Querrey.

Revelling in the laid-back atmosphere of The Boodles event, west of London, Kyrgios buried some of last week's Queen's Club controversies with a 6-4 7-6 (9-7) victory.

Fined $23,5000 for unsportsmanlike behaviour for making lewd gestures with a water bottle, the Aussie firebrand hopes to banish the bleak memories of Wimbledon 2017.

"Last year I was injured and didn't perform well," he said.

"Obviously it's one of my favourite tournaments and I'd like to do better than I did last year. I'm looking forward to it.

"Second week would be great - any further for me is where I'm expecting myself to go, so I've got a lot of expectation."

Kyrgios hurt his hip at Queen's last year and retired in Wimbledon's opening round when trailing Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert by two sets to love.

On three previous visits to the All England Club, the 23-year-old reached the 2014 quarter-finals and the fourth round in 2015 and 2016.

Now recovered from elbow soreness, Kyrgios stormed into the Queen's semi-finals, eliminating Andy Murray, Kyle Edmund and Feliciano Lopez before losing to eventual champion Marin Cilic.

He drew further confidence against Querrey.

"The courts play well, the crowds are laidback, it's a great atmosphere and I'd rather play matches than practise," he said at The Boodles.

"It's an opportunity to get some time on grass."

Kyrgios is seeded 16th for Wimbledon.

