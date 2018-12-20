'Wilsonton Nine' murder case adjourned again

A SOLICITOR for one of nine people charged with the murder of Toowoomba woman Debbie Combarngo has voiced his concern at the time taken for the police brief of evidence to be completed.

Solicitor Andrew Anderson told Toowoomba Magistrates Court that defence lawyers had been receiving police evidence in "drip feed nature" and flagged that at the next court mention of the case he would require a court direction if the full brief was not by then available.

Mr Anderson said his client, like seven of the eight co-accused in the case, is in custody and wanting for the matter to progress.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Julia Wheaton told the court she understood the defence concerns but that just one officer was working on the case and that he was doing his best to complete the brief of evidence.

Acting Magistrate Roger Stark noted Mr Anderson was putting police on notice.

The nine accused, who include Joshua James Lingwoodock, 33, Rhianna Jade Fing, 29, Ty Peter Fing, 23, Ashley Aaron Fing, 25, Christine Maree Hall, 34, Jana Leigh Hall, 28, Rhonda Ann Hall, 29, Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, 26, and Shiralee Fernando, 30, are each charged with murder arising from the death of 37-year-old mother Debbie Combarngo.

Police claim Ms Combarngo was struck with metal poles, a golf club, a knife and a hammer inside her Wilsonton unit in May.

None of the accused has been as yet required to enter any pleas to their respective charges and all have been remanded in custody except for Rhianna Fing who was granted Supreme Court bail earlier this month.

Each of the nine accused have their own legal representatives.

Acting Magistrate Stark adjourned the case for mention back in the same court on February 7.

