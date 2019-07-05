Wilsonton Nine murder-accused mentioned in court

NINE people charged over the murder of Toowoomba mother Debbie Combarngo had their matters briefly mentioned in court yesterday.

Lynn Fay Jean Anderson, Shiralee Fernando, Ashley Aaron Fing, Rhianna Jade Fing, Ty Peter Fing, Christine Maree Hall, Jana Leigh Hall, Rhonda Ann Hall and Joshua James Lingwoodock have all been charged with murder.

None were required in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court yesterday for the brief mention of their respective matters.

None have been required to enter any pleas to the charges which include murder, and enter dwelling with intent in company.

The short mention yesterday was to ensure the full brief of evidence had been delivered to the respective legal counsel of each of the accused.

The matters were adjourned back to the same court on August 1.

Ms Combarngo, 37, died in a Wilsonton unit on May 7 last year.