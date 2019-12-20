Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Julian Wilson at the 2019 Billabong Pipe Masters. (AAP Image/Supplied by Tony Heff/WSL via Getty Images)
Sport

He's done it! Wilson barrels into Tokyo Olympics

Tom Threadingham
20th Dec 2019 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SURFING: Julian Wilson has earned the right to don the green and gold at the Tokyo Olympics, after a thrilling morning of surfing.

While he was in the hot seat for the second and final position, his chances relied on the result of compatriot Jack Freestone at the Billabong Pipe Masters on Friday.

After being knocked out in the Round of 16 on the last stop of the Championship Tour, Wilson had to wait and watch as Freestone progressed into the quarter-finals.

Freestone had a tough fight, not only needing to defeat Kelly Slater in the quarter-final battle, but win the event.

Freestone was in form and in the lead against Slater throughout much of his Heat 2 session.

However, it wasn't to be for Freestone, with Slater nailing a solid barrel for a 6.27 score in the final 40 seconds to win and progress through to the semi-finals.

The result ensured Australia's Olympic likely surfing scenario, with Wilson claiming a provisional spot on the team, alongside Owen Wright.

More Stories

Show More
coolum julian wilson olympic games 2020 sport surfing tokyo olympics world surf league
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

        premium_icon WATCH: Community chips in for Broughton boys

        News ALIGNING with the Christmas spirit of giving and QPS’s legacy of looking after the families of one of their own, Damon and Luke Broughton received an early...

        RTA says Bundy tenants should maintain gardens

        premium_icon RTA says Bundy tenants should maintain gardens

        News THE RTA has stated Bundaberg tenants should be maintaining their lawns and gardens...

        Jobs bonanza: $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie

        premium_icon Jobs bonanza: $2b wind farm to be built near Gympie

        News A wind farm worth up to $2b to be built near Gympie is set to create hundreds of...

        Concern raised over Bundy’s proposed super internet scheme

        premium_icon Concern raised over Bundy’s proposed super internet scheme

        News A REPORT investigating faster internet speeds in Bundaberg was examined by local...