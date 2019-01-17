Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This shed was totally blown away at the Biggenden Aged Units when a willy willy took a narrow pathway between the units and the Biggenden QAS building on Thursday afternoon.
This shed was totally blown away at the Biggenden Aged Units when a willy willy took a narrow pathway between the units and the Biggenden QAS building on Thursday afternoon. Leesa Sharps
News

Willy willy damages sheds at aged units

Erica Murree
by
17th Jan 2019 3:10 PM

RESIDENTS at the Biggenden Mountain View aged units have been left to clean up the damage after strong winds ripped through the area on Thursday afternoon.

Described as a mini tornado by Biggenden QAS officer in charge Dee Creevey.

"The winds took a narrow pathway from the back of the units to their Alice St frontage," she said.

In it's pathway, one garden shed only constructed a couple of months ago, was badly damaged.

"Another at the back of the unit closest to Alice St was totally obliterated," Officer Creevey said.

biggenden biggenden mountain view units damage elderly residents willy willy

Top Stories

    One senator's Bundy bridge mix-up is another's gold mine

    premium_icon One senator's Bundy bridge mix-up is another's gold mine

    Politics SOCIAL media website Twitter erupted in awkward conversation following a post by Queensland senator Matthew Canavan.

    • 17th Jan 2019 4:25 PM
    UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    premium_icon UPDATE: Elderly woman injured after three-vehicle crash

    News One woman injured, Emergency Services on scene of Bucca crash

    OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    premium_icon OP score cut-offs for every uni course revealed

    Education Minimum OP scores needed to get into each degree revealed

    Dear angry men, Gillette is not worth your rage, but Aiia is

    premium_icon Dear angry men, Gillette is not worth your rage, but Aiia is

    Opinion Don't throw your razors in the toilet, end violence instead