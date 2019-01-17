Willy willy damages sheds at aged units

This shed was totally blown away at the Biggenden Aged Units when a willy willy took a narrow pathway between the units and the Biggenden QAS building on Thursday afternoon.

RESIDENTS at the Biggenden Mountain View aged units have been left to clean up the damage after strong winds ripped through the area on Thursday afternoon.

Described as a mini tornado by Biggenden QAS officer in charge Dee Creevey.

"The winds took a narrow pathway from the back of the units to their Alice St frontage," she said.

In it's pathway, one garden shed only constructed a couple of months ago, was badly damaged.

"Another at the back of the unit closest to Alice St was totally obliterated," Officer Creevey said.