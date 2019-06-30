Wills, Kate reveal surprise royal tour

Wait, the Royals are worth how much?!

Prince William and Catherine have announced plans for a royal tour around the same time as Prince Harry and Meghan head to Africa, fuelling speculation of a growing rift.

As the rift between the couples continues to be reported, the first signs of their different interests are becoming clear.

William, the future king, will head to Pakistan where the UK has historical links and strong trading ties.

Harry, on the other hand, is heading to Africa, which has been a focus of the charitable endeavours of both he and his wife.

The royal tour announcement comes amid rumours of a growing rift between the “fab four”. Picture: Trevor Adams

Both tours are scheduled for the European autumn, with exact dates yet to be announced.

It was expected that they would be timed to avoid a clash and to maximise media coverage.

There were concerns that the royal diaries needed to be better co-ordinated after clashes of several tours around the time of the birth of Meghan and Harry's baby, Archie.

Kensington Palace announced William and Kate's Pakistan trip this morning Australian time.

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Pakistan at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The visit will take place in the (European) Autumn," the statement said.

The royal couple with their youngest child, Prince Louis. Picture: Getty

Pakistan is home to more than 200 million people, with the population set to rise by 50 per cent in the next 40 years.

More than 1.5 million Pakistanis live in the UK, and Britain is the largest export market for Pakistan with £2.9 billion of bilateral trade in 2017.

The UK is one of the highest donors of aid to Pakistan, providing education to 2 million children between 2015 and 2021 and ensuring almost 7 million have access to clean water.

High Commissioner for Pakistan, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, said the visit was welcomed and important.

"The Government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the Royal Visit by Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to Pakistan this year," he said.

"The people of Pakistan still cherish and fondly recall the visits of Her Majesty The Queen to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997.

"The upcoming royal visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan. The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further."