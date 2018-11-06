Menu
Tyrone Bowd has a rare life-threatening condition known as Scrotal Lymphedema. Pictured with his mother Tanya. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times
Willowbank man with giant scrotum desperate for help

9th Jul 2015 2:58 PM
THE family of Willowbank's Tyrone Bowd is once again calling for community support to help the 25-year-old get the vital medical help he desperately needs.

Mr Bowd suffers from a rare condition called scrotal lymphedema, where his testicles swell to the size bigger than a watermelon, weighing more than 3kg.

Tyrone's mother and full time carer Tanya Bowd said the condition means her son's life was a daily struggle.

She said it had taken 18 months to save almost half the funds needed for Tyrone's overseas surgery.

"No doctor in Australia has the credentials, equipment or experience to complete such complex surgery and he needs our help," she said.

"We are still raising funds, the operation will cost over $100,000 and we have only raised $43,000, so as you can imagine still a long way to go."

Mrs Bowd said her son, who also has autism, had great difficulty moving due to the debilitating condition.

This Saturday the family is hosting a fundraising event, Fun Fair on the Fun Farm, which will be held at 2774 Cunningham Hwy, Willowbank from noon to help get Tyrone to the USA for treatment.

The event is set to include giant slides, game stalls, a jumping castle, trade and food stalls.

Visit the Road Ahead For Tyrone Facebook page or phone Tanya on 0403 977 683 for more.

 

