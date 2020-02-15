Williams ready to put on a hot show

New Zealand rider Zac Williams with the bike he will be competing with this weekend at the CycleFest International.

CYCLING: He’s put on a show at the Olympics and the Commonwealth Games and now Zac Williams wants to do the same in Bundy.

The New Zealand sprinter is one of the fastest in his country and has represented his nation at the highest level.

But Bundaberg and the CycleFest International was a must for his resume.

“I heard it was on last year but timing wise, we had world champs literally the week after, (it didn’t happen),” Williams said.

“Talking to a few Kiwi guys, including Corbin Strong and even Dylan Kennett who came over in the past, he was sort of saying if you can come over, come over.”

Williams is competing in everything except for the Madison event.

But the sprint is his pet event, with the finals on tonight after the semi-finals last night.

Williams hoped to be in the last few but said just competing at the event had its advantages.

“For a track like this, it is so different,” he said.

“There’s really tight corners and hard to keep the bike down.

“For us it’s about adapting to different tracks, which is a pretty cool skill to have.

“It ticks a lot of boxes as well.”

The highlights of today’s action include the women’s elite Madison and the elite sprints for men and women.

The action starts later today at 10am after rain intervened with some events last night, including the men’s Madison.