RETURNING: Lee Carseldine gets a photo with some little fans at the Bulls Masters v Bundaberg Invitational T20 match at Salter Oval on Saturday night.
WILL THEY BE BACK? Bulls Masters love Bundy

8th Nov 2018 9:17 AM
BUNDY residents came out in force earlier this year to support our own talented cricketers take on the Bulls Masters, and it looks like they'll be back for more.

Council's sports and recreation officer David Field addressed councillors yesterday saying the regional tour had expressed their interest in returning in 2019.

"They have proposed to include more schools and activities, with the 2019 tour including a sports dinner, golf day and a T20 match in collaboration with Bundaberg Cricket,” Mr Field said.

The Bulls Masters have requested $20,000 of in-kind support and the free use of the multiplex facility to host their sports dinner.

CEO Steve Johnston said the visit was "very successful” last year.

The application will be decided next week.

