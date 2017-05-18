Will the cashless welfare card work in getting people jobs?

DOES IT WORK? Research on the cashless welfare card trial found some evidence of participants expressing more interest in working.

In the second part of our series on the cashless welfare, we look at the impact on employment.

IT'S fundamentally important that people on welfare secure work, according to Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

And he's hoping the cashless welfare card could be the short-circuit his electorate needs to break the unemployment cycle.

"Action has to be taken to address the long-term problems in the community and no other suggestions are being put forward,” Mr Pitt said.

Under the cashless card system, which the Federal Government plans to roll out in two locations, some welfare recipients will have 80% of their benefits quarantined from being used to buy alcohol, gamble or withdraw cash.

"I don't accept that there is no work in this region,” Mr Pitt said.

"I know of a local takeaway business which advertised for a position and they had four resumes dropped in. Just four.

"People say they can't find work, but they need to prepared to take the job in front of them.

"It might not be their dream job, but it will get them on the right path.”

Another big supporter of the cashless card is Allan Suter, the mayor of Ceduna, one of the two trial sites.

Before the trial was implemented, Cr Suter said it would greatly benefit the town.

"Many of the people that will be affected by the trial are in favour of it and if I may quote one of them, he said 'It might be the bit of help that I need to get me off the grog and back on my feet,'” he told the ABC at the time.

Unemployment figures for Ceduna and East Kimberley are not available.

Independent research of the trials at Ceduna and East Kimberley by Orima found there were increased requests from participants requesting job opportunities.

"One stakeholder from a remote community outside of Ceduna reported that more people had been requesting employment in order to earn cash,” it said.

But Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson, who's started a petition against the scheme, was unconvinced.

"It is interesting to me to note that the Member for Hinkler has not provided any information regarding the anticipated drop in unemployment he believes this will produce, or how limiting people's income will create more jobs in our region,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Solutions to the complex issue of high unemployment requires bipartisan and sustained funding and focus as well as sustained attention to programs which deliver economic activity and act as a stimulus for employment.

"Instead of focusing on welfare we need to focus on jobs.”

Tomorrow: Part 3 - Cost