COME AND PLAY: The premier has met with executives from Sesame Street (not Ernie though).
Entertainment

Will Sesame Street come to the Great Barrier Reef?

24th Feb 2018 9:18 AM

COULD the region play host to US series Sesame Street?

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has met with senior members of the team behind the program to encourage them to film in Queensland for its milestone 50th season next year.

She called for them to focus on areas such as the Great Barrier Reef, the outback and rainforests.

Ms Palaszczuk said Sesame Street was broadcast to more than 150 countries and a Queensland filming would showcase the state to the world.

"I'm a Sesame Street kid,” she said.

"The program was developed to help early childhood development and it was impressive to understand the strong research basis for the program and its content.”

